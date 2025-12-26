Vikings win fourth straight, knock Lions out of playoff race FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-DET/RECAP Jordan Addison broke free for a 65-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled away for a 23-10 win over the eliminated Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Aaron Jones Sr. also rushed for a touchdown for Minnesota , which won its fourth game in a row. Max Brosmer completed 9 of 16 passes for 51 yards in place of No. 1 quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed the game because of a hairline fracture in his right hand.

Jared Goff completed 18 of 29 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Detroit . The loss removed the Lions from playoff contention and secured a postseason berth for the Green Bay Packers.

Lions players watched despondently from the sideline as the final minutes ticked down. Detroit reached the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago and lost in the divisional round as the No. 1 seed last season, and it was considered a championship contender this season before encountering a bevy of injuries and narrow losses.

Addison gave the Vikings a double-digit lead with 3:43 remaining. He took a handoff and outraced the Lions' secondary down the sideline before diving over the front right pylon for the touchdown.

Will Reichard made a 42-yard field goal to finish the scoring for Minnesota with 1:04 left.

The Vikings got on the board first with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter. On third-and-goal from the 1, Jones barreled into the end zone to steer Minnesota to a 7-0 lead.

Detroit pulled even at 7-all with 1:05 to go before halftime. Goff fired a high pass for wideout Isaac TeSlaa, who made a leaping grab and held on to the ball as he crashed to the turf.

Minnesota regained a 10-7 lead when Reichard drilled a 52-yard field goal with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

Reichard struck again, this time from 56 yards, to increase the Vikings' lead to 13-7 with 1:57 to go in the third. An interception by Minnesota safety Harrison Smith set up the scoring opportunity.

The Lions pulled within 13-10 on a 48-yard field goal by Jake Bates with 4:39 remaining.

