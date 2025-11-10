Was Donald Trump booed at the Commanders game? Claims surface amid Amon-Ra St. Brown's dance

President Donald Trump left the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday afternoon to attend the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at the Northwest Stadium earlier on Sunday. President Donald Trump gestures as he describes flying over Northwest Stadium on Air Force One. (AP)

Before he came to the game, he did a flyover on Air Force One over the stadium, as the crowd waited for the game to start. He eventually joined the game in the second quarter. Notably, Trump's attendance comes amidst it being the "Salute to Service" game- honoring the US Army.

Was Trump Booed At The Stadium?

Claims surfaced that during the flyover, the President was booed by some in the audience. The Associated Press reported that boos were heard at the stadium earlier when a video of Trump was played at the game. Additionally, FOX News reported that Donald Trump was booed heavily as he arrived at the stadium.

Here's a video of the boos at the stadium:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Hits The Trump Dance

But it was not all gloomy for the President. Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions star, did the Trump dance with his teammates at the stadium shortly after Trump's flyover.

Here's the video:

Trump ‘Late’ For The Game

The game on Sunday in Maryland was the first time a sitting President attended a NFL regular-season game. It comes amid Trump's push to make the Washington Commanders revert to their original name, i.e. the Washington Redskins.

As he left Joint Base Andrews, he told reporters that he was late for the game. Along with Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson was also at the game on Sunday.

“I’m a little bit late,” Trump said. “We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up.”