Watch: Sam Mayer crashes into Anthony Alfredo after misjudgment, sparks major multi-car wreck in San Diego NASCAR race

A major incident in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at San Diego on June 20 led to heavy damage after a Lap 35 final-stage mistake triggered a multi-car wreck.

A major incident in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at San Diego on June 20 led to heavy damage.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sam Mayer misjudged his entry into the corner and struck the inside wall, which sent his car into Anthony Alfredo and forced both vehicles into the outside barrier.

The impact was so severe that the temporary wall shifted nearly a meter. With the field tightly packed after only a few corners at full speed, drivers had little room to react, triggering a massive multi-car pileup behind them.

The chain reaction involved at least 23 cars, according to The CW, prompting NASCAR to immediately red-flag the race.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Both Mayer and Alfredo were evaluated and later released from the medical center, though Jeff Gluck of The Athletic reported on X that Alfredo appeared to be limping afterward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Mayer and Alfredo were evaluated and later released from the medical center, though Jeff Gluck of The Athletic reported on X that Alfredo appeared to be limping afterward. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON