What happened to Jesse Love before San Diego race? NASCAR hits driver with multiple penalties

Jesse Love’s weekend in San Diego took a major hit before the race had even begun. NASCAR handed multiple penalties to the Richard Childress Racing driver after officials found a rules violation on the No. 2 Chevrolet during inspection. The decision means Love will face several setbacks on race day, including starting from the back of the field and serving an in-race penalty. The ruling comes at a crucial time as the reigning series champion continues his fight near the top of the standings. LEBANON, TENNESSEE - MAY 30: Jesse Love, driver of the #2 Whelen/Whelen Aerospace Tech Chevrolet, looks on during the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30, 2026 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Why did NASCAR penalize Jesse Love? According to NASCAR, the issue was linked to the lug nuts used on Jesse Love’s No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Officials determined that the lug nuts did not meet the minimum size requirements outlined in the rulebook. NASCAR said the parts were too narrow and therefore failed inspection standards.

Because of the violation, NASCAR imposed several penalties on the team before the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race in San Diego. Love was barred from taking part in qualifying, which automatically pushed him to the rear of the starting field. NASCAR also ordered the No. 2 team to serve a pass-through penalty once the green flag drops, creating another challenge early in the race.

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The sanctions did not stop there. NASCAR also removed the team’s pit stall selection privilege for the next race weekend at Sonoma Raceway, adding another consequence beyond San Diego.

How dothe sanctions affect Jesse Love’s race? The penalties put Jesse Love in a difficult position before a single lap has been completed. Starting at the back and serving a pass-through penalty will force crew chief Danny Stockman to rethink race strategy from the opening laps.

Fortunately for Love, the layout of the San Diego circuit means the pass-through penalty is not expected to cost him a lap. Even so, he will have significant ground to make up against the rest of the field.

The timing is particularly important because Love sits second in the championship standings. He trails series leader Justin Allgaier by 250 points heading into the weekend. Every position gained or lost can affect the title battle as the season progresses.

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Jesse Love is also the defending NASCAR O’Reilly Series champion. Earlier this year, he recorded a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen, which remains his best result on a road or street course. The 21-year-old recently announced that he will move to full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2027, taking over the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford currently driven by Josh Berry.