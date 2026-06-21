Why did Nancy Pelosi's net worth drop $8 million? Inside the former House speaker's fortune

Nancy Pelosi’s fortune took a hit in 2025, but she remains one of the wealthiest figures in American politics. According to financial data platform Quiver Quantitative, Pelosi’s estimated net worth now stands at about $249 million in 2026, down from roughly $257 million a year earlier. The decline was largely tied to a sharp drop in the value of a major California real estate investment. Still, strong gains from technology stocks helped limit the damage and kept her investment portfolio growing. U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks in support of San Francisco Supervisor and congressional candidate Connie Chan at the "Get Out the Vote" rally in San Francisco on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Ch)

Why Nancy Pelosi lost $8 million? The biggest reason behind Pelosi’s lower net worth was the decline in her stake in Russell Ranch, a large housing development in Folsom, California. The project includes thousands of homes, schools and a town center.

According to Pelosi’s latest financial disclosure, the value of that investment dropped significantly. Research cited by Quiver Quantitative estimated the stake at between $1 million and $5 million, compared with an earlier estimated range of $5 million to $25 million. That decline contributed to an overall $8 million reduction in her estimated wealth during 2025.

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The real estate setback behind the drop While real estate struggled, Pelosi’s stock portfolio had another strong year. Quiver Quantitative estimated that her investments returned about 18% in 2025, adding roughly $21.5 million to the portfolio and pushing its value to around $135 million.

Google remains the largest holding linked to the Pelosi family portfolio. Quiver Quantitative estimates the position at about $18.3 million, making up roughly 13% of the portfolio. The stock delivered strong gains during 2025 and remains one of the family’s biggest bets.

Google, Apple and other holdings continue to drive Pelosi family wealth Beyond Google, previous financial disclosures have shown major investments in companies including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Salesforce. The Pelosi family’s wealth also includes real estate assets, private investments and business interests managed through Paul Pelosi’s investment firm.

Pelosi’s office has repeatedly said that she does not personally own stocks and is not involved in trading decisions.

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Her communications director, Ian Krager, told the New York Post: “Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions.” The investments are held in the name of her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi.