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What did Julie Cousins gift after Kirk Cousins’ $20M Raiders contract? See details

Kirk Cousins has signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. His wife, Julie, shared a Raiders-themed gift online.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 11:56 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins has secured a new major contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was his wife, Julie Cousins, who grabbed attention off the field with a heartfelt and unexpected gesture.

Kirk Cousins and Julie Cousins share a warm moment on the field,(Instagram)

Shortly after Cousins finalised his new deal, reportedly structured as a one-year, $20 million agreement that can be expanded up to $172 million, Julie marked the moment by offering a glimpse into the family’s transition to Las Vegas.

Julie Cousins’ shared a Raiders-themed gift. “Got some exciting mail today… can’t wait to rock our new team’s gear!!!! Shoutout to them for overnighting this to us,” she wrote.

Head coach Klint Kubiak talked about a measured approach. “Ideally, you don’t want him to start day one,” Kubiak said. “You’d love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That’s in a perfect world. It doesn’t always work out that way.”

He added that development can benefit from observation, noting it helps when a player can “sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show.”

Cousins has enjoyed a consistent NFL career since 2012, emerging from Washington to become a reliable starter. He gained prominence with the Minnesota Vikings, delivering multiple 4,000-yard seasons and a playoff win.

After a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, he now joins the Raiders.

By Roshan Tony

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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