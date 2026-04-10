What did Julie Cousins gift after Kirk Cousins’ $20M Raiders contract? See details

Veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins has secured a new major contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was his wife, Julie Cousins, who grabbed attention off the field with a heartfelt and unexpected gesture.

Kirk Cousins and Julie Cousins share a warm moment on the field,(Instagram)

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Shortly after Cousins finalised his new deal, reportedly structured as a one-year, $20 million agreement that can be expanded up to $172 million, Julie marked the moment by offering a glimpse into the family’s transition to Las Vegas.

Julie Cousins’ shared a Raiders-themed gift. “Got some exciting mail today… can’t wait to rock our new team’s gear!!!! Shoutout to them for overnighting this to us,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The post drew attention online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post drew attention online. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cousins married Julie Hampton in 2014 after getting engaged in 2013. The couple have two sons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cousins married Julie Hampton in 2014 after getting engaged in 2013. The couple have two sons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Aaron Rodgers contract update: Analyst slams 4-time MVP for holding Steelers hostage Raiders take a strategic approach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Aaron Rodgers contract update: Analyst slams 4-time MVP for holding Steelers hostage Raiders take a strategic approach {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cousins’ deal is being viewed as a flexible investment by the Raiders. While only the upcoming season is guaranteed, the structure allows the franchise to evaluate the quarterback before committing to a long-term arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cousins’ deal is being viewed as a flexible investment by the Raiders. While only the upcoming season is guaranteed, the structure allows the franchise to evaluate the quarterback before committing to a long-term arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At 37, Cousins brings experience and stability, potentially serving as both a starter and mentor as the team looks toward future quarterback development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 37, Cousins brings experience and stability, potentially serving as both a starter and mentor as the team looks toward future quarterback development. {{/usCountry}}

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Head coach Klint Kubiak talked about a measured approach. “Ideally, you don’t want him to start day one,” Kubiak said. “You’d love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That’s in a perfect world. It doesn’t always work out that way.”

He added that development can benefit from observation, noting it helps when a player can “sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show.”

Cousins has enjoyed a consistent NFL career since 2012, emerging from Washington to become a reliable starter. He gained prominence with the Minnesota Vikings, delivering multiple 4,000-yard seasons and a playoff win.

After a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, he now joins the Raiders.

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By Roshan Tony

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