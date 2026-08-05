What did Kevin Durant say about Klay Thompson that sparked Mavericks guard's witty response?

When former teammates clash publicly, it rarely goes unnoticed. That has been the case with Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, whose recent social media activity suggests the two former Golden State Warriors stars have become involved in a public spat.

Kevin Durant's and Klay Thompson's social media activity suggests the two former Warriors stars have become involved in a public spat. (Instagram)

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While Klay Thompson's response to Kevin Durant's remark has drawn widespread attention, many fans have been left wondering what Durant originally said about the Mavericks guard that prompted such a reaction.

What did Kevin Durant say about Thompson?

The discussion began when Durant weighed in on an Instagram comparison between the revamped Philadelphia 76ers—led by Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey—and the Golden State Warriors squads that won titles in 2017 and 2018.

"Ain't close lmao," Durant wrote.

"Joel, mvp recently. Jaylen Brown, recent finals mvp, Tyrese Maxey, all star the last 3 years. We all know what bron does. Klay Thompson, never a mvp candidate in nothing, 22ppg. Draymond, 14ppg 7 rebounds 6 assist, Steph a mvp just like Joel was. I don't get how the warriors team is better on paper,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the Houston Rockets forward framed his comments around individual achievements and career résumés, it was one particular remark about Thompson that appeared to strike a nerve with Thompson. Thompson fires back playfully {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the Houston Rockets forward framed his comments around individual achievements and career résumés, it was one particular remark about Thompson that appeared to strike a nerve with Thompson. Thompson fires back playfully {{/usCountry}}

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Thompson quickly responded through his Instagram Story, expressing surprise at Durant's remarks while playfully questioning why his former teammate had singled him out.

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Tagging Durant in the post, he wrote, "Aye man u good? What u using my full government for??"

Warriors Big Four legacy

Durant and Thompson were teammates with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2019, helping the franchise capture consecutive NBA championships in 2017 and 2018.

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Alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the duo formed part of one of the league's most dominant "Big Four" lineups.

Durant's championship gamble

The 37-year-old NBA star arrived in Golden State as a free agent in 2016 after the Warriors had posted a record-breaking 73-win regular season but fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

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His decision to join an already elite roster sparked widespread debate, yet it delivered the results he sought, as he won two NBA titles and earned Finals MVP honors in both championship runs.

Klay's underrated value

Meanwhile, Thompson never won the league MVP award, but he finished 10th in MVP voting during the 2014-15 season.

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His elite perimeter shooting played a crucial role in Golden State's offensive system, which thrived on floor spacing, relentless off-ball movement and high-volume three-point shooting.

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