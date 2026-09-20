What happened to Jayden Reed? Packers WR’s injury update and return status as scary videos surface

The Green Bay Packers suffered a scary moment early in their game against the New York Jets after wide receiver Jayden Reed was injured following a hit. Reed remained on the field and had to be taken away on a backboard.

What happened to Jayden Reed?

Jayden Reed of the Green Bay Packers is taken off the field due to an injury against the New York Jets. (Getty Images via AFP)

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As per USA Today, the scary moment happened just two plays into the game. Quarterback Jordan Love threw a swing pass to his left, which Reed caught. The receiver then turned upfield before taking a hit from linebacker Demario Davis.

Reed lost the ball when he hit the ground. He then did not get up, prompting medical staff to rush onto the field. It soon became clear that Reed could not simply walk off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around Reed and took a knee while medical staff treated him. An injury cart then came onto the field. Reed was placed on a backboard and taken inside MetLife Stadium.

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Will Jayden Reed return in week 2?

Almost certainly not, as per USA Today. Reed looks likely to miss multiple weeks with a possible neck or head injury. He is officially out for Week 2.

Another Packers player hurt

As per reports, another Packers player was hurt on the opening drive. Starting right tackle Zack Bako-Bewele was carted off the field on the very next play. He is officially out with a knee injury.

Jayden Reed's injury history

As per CBS Sports, Reed is 26 years old and in his fourth season with the Packers. Green Bay picked him at No. 50 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

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Reed caught three of his seven targets for 20 yards in the season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This is not the first major injury Reed has faced. As per reports, he missed 10 games in 2025 after breaking his collarbone in Week 2. He underwent two surgeries that month, one for his collarbone and another for a Jones fracture in his foot.

Just five months ago, the Packers signed Reed to a three-year, $50 million contract extension.

NFL week 2 Sunday schedule

Away Home Time Location Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons 1 pm ET Mercedes-Benz Stadium New Orleans Saints Baltimore Ravens 1 pm ET M&T Bank Stadium Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears 1 pm ET Soldier Field Cincinnati Bengals Houston Texans 1 pm ET Reliant Stadium Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots 1 pm ET Gillette Stadium Green Bay Packers New York Jets 1 pm ET MetLife Stadium Cleveland Browns Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 pm ET Raymond James Stadium Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans 1 pm ET Nissan Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars Denver Broncos 4:05pm ET Empower Field at Mile High

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