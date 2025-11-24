What happened to Tee Higgins? Latest injury update as Bengals WR ruled out vs. Patriots with a concussion
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins' injury happened with about 4:45 remaining when he jumped for a deep pass from Joe Flacco and landed hard on his head and neck
Tee Higgins, wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the New England Patriots. The injury happened with about 4:45 remaining when Higgins jumped for a deep pass from Joe Flacco and landed hard on his head and neck. Medical staff rushed to him immediately. Higgins was then carted off the field and taken to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.