What happened to Tee Higgins? Latest injury update as Bengals WR ruled out vs. Patriots with a concussion

Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals is helped off the field during the fourth quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins' injury happened with about 4:45 remaining when he jumped for a deep pass from Joe Flacco and landed hard on his head and neck

Tee Higgins, wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the New England Patriots. The injury happened with about 4:45 remaining when Higgins jumped for a deep pass from Joe Flacco and landed hard on his head and neck. Medical staff rushed to him immediately. Higgins was then carted off the field and taken to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.