What happened to Jaxson Dart and why is he not playing today vs Lions? Injury update

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants walks off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.(Getty Images via AFP) Jaxson Dart suffered the injury during the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. The concussion has kept him sidelined ever since. New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been ruled out of today’s Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions as he continues to recover from a concussion sustained in Week 10.

What happened to Jaxson Dart?

Jaxson Dart suffered the injury during the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. He exited in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head. The concussion has kept him sidelined ever since.

Although Dart returned to practice this week, he was limited throughout and never logged a full session. This was an indication that he had not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to prepare for Sunday’s game.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed Friday that Dart remains in the protocol and will not play in Detroit.

Veteran Jameis Winston will start in Dart's absence for the second straight week, with Russell Wilson serving as the backup.

Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with a rushing touchdown and one interception in last week’s 27–20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, which dropped the Giants to 2–9.

The Giants had hoped the 22-year-old Dart would progress quickly enough to be available against the Lions, but without full participation in Friday practice, he was unable to gain medical clearance.

‘Promising talent’

Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Dart earlier this week, calling the rookie "an electric player."

“He just kind of brings that youthful energy, kind of a little bit of a spark to them that’s unique,” Campbell said. "He’s a promising talent."

(With inputs from AP)