What is Deion Sanders’s health condition? Colorado coach reveals bladder cancer diagnosis and surgery

Deion Sanders provided an update on his recent illness while holding a press conference on Monday, July 28. He revealed that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. Since he arrived in Boulder, he has undergone 14 surgeries. Amid treatment for his cancer, he received a bladder transplant. Sanders assured that the new bladder has taken well to his body. Deion Sanders updated the public on his illness, revealing an aggressive bladder cancer diagnosis. (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Deion Sanders had surgery to remove tumor

Coach Prime's doctors confirmed that a tumor was diagnosed in his bladder, and he had undergone surgery to remove it. Dr. Janet Kukreja provided positive news that Sanders has been given the all clear amid grim revelations about his bladder cancer.

She said, “I am pleased to report from the surgery that he is cured from the cancer,” and the room erupted in loud applause, as reported by Marca.

Sanders also assured that he is fine now. He said, “If you see a porta potty on the sideline [at Folsom Field], it's real”. The Coach Prime added, "Slowly but surely I built myself back up to where I'm able ... I'm probably still 12 pounds down ... It's been a tremendous journey."

Sanders grateful for family, medical team and the role of God

At the press conference, Sanders revealed that his children, Shilo and Shedeur, were always there to support him during this difficult phase of his life. He shared that both of them stuck to his side since they heard about his tumor.

He also expressed gratitude to the doctors who treated him. He admitted that without his medical team's efforts, he “wouldn't be here now.” Sanders also believed that God also played a pivotal role in his recovery. He said, "You have no idea how good God has been to me. When we hear that word [cancer], it's usually a life sentence attached to it, but not this time ... because God got me"