Deion Sanders health update: Here's what Colorado Buffaloes coach revealed at press conference

Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shared a health update during a Monday morning press conference, revealing he was diagnosed with a cancerous bladder tumor in April and subsequently underwent bladder removal surgery. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders revealed he was diagnosed with cancerous bladder tumor in April.(AP)

His medical team confirmed that the tumor was successfully removed and that Sanders is now “cured from the cancer."

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer," his physician said at the press conference.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, confirmed that bladder removal was part of the treatment plan.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis and procedure, Sanders remained resilient.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” said Sanders. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

Sanders, who turns 58 next month, shared that he lost about 25 pounds during his recovery, leading him to joke, “I was like Atlanta Falcons Prime at one point.”

Throughout the ordeal, Sanders stayed remarkably positive.

“He never folded one time and never wavered,” team trainer Lauren Askevold said. "You couldn’t ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it’s been awesome. It’s been a hectic journey, but there’s a blessing very in disguise with all this.”

Earlier in the day, Sanders shared that he had made a will in May, fearing for his life amid the serious health scare.

“Mentally, emotionally, last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here," Sanders said in a video posted on Well Off Media, a YouTube channel run by his son, Deion Sanders Jr.

