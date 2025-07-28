Will Deion Sanders step away from Colorado Buffaloes after cancer battle? Doctors say 'We'll keep him on…'

Head coach Deion Sanders of the University of Colorado (CU) on Monday held a press conference about unspecified health concerns. He revealed that he was diagnosed with a bladder tumor, which had tested positive for cancer. Sanders is in remission following surgery, according to his physicians. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders opened up about cancer battle(AP)

Deion Sanders' doctors open up about his cancer

As Sanders dealt with a cancerous bladder tumor, his doctor Janet Kukreja said Sanders decided to remove the bladder and create a new one in order to eradicate the cancer from the organ.

He said that Sanders has beaten the cancer, but they will “keep him on routine surveillance scans.”

Also Read: Gregg Glenn III cause of death: How did Michigan basketball player die at 22?

Deion Sanders reveals if he would step away from Colorado Buffaloes

Meanwhile, Sanders too opened up about his difficult journey, saying that he won't take an exit from Colorado Buffaloes after cancer battle.

Sanders claimed that doctors gave him a number of alternatives for how to handle the cancer, but that the procedure wasn't simple. “I think I dropped about 25 pounds... I can't pee like I used to pee.”

“I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

In order to address health concerns, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had been away from the club and at his Texas home following spring practice. He made an appearance at the Big 12 media days earlier in July, but he refused to respond to inquiries regarding his health when he was at the stage. He stated on Monday that he never considered quitting coaching after receiving his diagnosis.

According to Colorado associate sports trainer Lauren Askevold, Sanders' regular vascular testing were the first step in the cancer finding process. Following the vascular testing, his primary care physician called the training staff to arrange an appointment with a urologist and diagnose the condition.

Sanders says fans may see portable toilet on sidelines of Colorado games

Sanders stated that he wanted to set an example for those who could be receiving similar cancer diagnoses and that Colorado gamegoers can expect to see a portable restroom on the sidelines this fall.

This press conference came after Sanders announced on social media that he had just finished writing his will.

“You don’t want to be a fool and leave and not have your business affairs in order,” Sanders stated.

Sanders had two toes removed on his left foot in 2021 during his tenure as a coach at Jackson State. He had his toes amputated after battling compartment syndrome and a blood clot. On Monday, he revealed that he has undergone 14 surgeries since 2021.

Sanders is starting his third season as head coach of Colorado.