Gregg Glenn III cause of death: How did Michigan basketball player die at 22?

Gregg Glenn III, a former basketball player at Michigan, passed away in a “tragic accident”. He was just 22-year-old. Gregg Glenn III passed away at the age of 22

After his freshman year, the former Wolverine moved to Tulane. his demise was confirmed by the university.

“It is with profound sadness that I reach out to you today. We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend,” wrote Sarah Cunningham, vice president of student affairs at Tulane. She remembered him as a gifted student-athlete whose spirit, commitment, and love of academics and athletics enhanced their lives.

“Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us.”

Also Read: Deion Sanders' son Bucky shares positive news amid concerns about dad's health condition; ‘Battle was fought…and won’

Who was Gregg Glenn III?

In 2022, the 6' 7" and 230-pound native from Pompano Beach, Florida, accepted the offer from former U-M coach Juwan Howard. During his one season in Ann Arbor, he scored 1.5 points per game while playing in four games and 11 minutes.

Last year, Glenn really took off at Tulane. He played and started all 34 games last season, assuming a key role after playing slightly less than 10 minutes per game as a sophomore with the Green Wave.

In addition, he was twice selected to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll (Jan. 27, March 3).

Before starting college, Glenn was a four-star candidate from Calvary Christian Academy's class of 2022, and he was selected thrice to the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches All-State team. He also assisted Team USA in winning a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Brazil.

Glenn is survived by his parents Tritina Stephens and Gregg Glenn Jr.