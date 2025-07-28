Deion Sanders' son Bucky shares positive news amid concerns about dad's health condition; ‘Battle was fought…and won’

Deion Sanders' unknown health condition have made fans of Colorado extremely concerned. The Buffaloes coach and his medical staff are expected to attend a press conference on Monday, where he may discuss his condition in more detail. Dion Sander's son Bucky discussed the heartbreaking experience of documenting his father's thoughts and seemed to deny speculations that Coach Prime could retire because of his persistent health issues.

In a video he released on Instagram on Sunday, Coach Prime said that he "had to make a will" and defined the time as a trying moment in his life. His son Bucky, also known as Deion Sanders Jr., his son, recorded the video.

Deion Sanders' son gives update about dad's health

In a post on Instagram, Bucky discussed the heartbreaking experience of documenting his father's thoughts and seemed to deny speculations that Coach Prime could retire because of his persistent health issues.

“I'm like, I just want to be there as your son,” Bucky stated. “I don't really want to document, bro. I just want to be there for you. You know, now as time went on, and as the battle was fought, and the battle was won, I see why.”

Also Read: Deion Sanders reveals unexpected friend who helped him amid health struggles

Earlier this month, Sanders attended the Big 12 media day and Colorado's spring game, but he kept quiet about his condition at both occasions.

Bucky revealed that in April, right before the NFL Draft, his father's health deteriorated.

He, however, underlined his dad's health report, stating that “Like I said, it was a hard-fought battle, but it was a battle that was fought and won.”

Dion Sanders to hold press conference

Coach Prime led Colorado to nine victories and a share of top place in the Big 12 during his exceptional 2024 season. The third-year coach is still under contract with the Buffaloes through 2029, thus it seems unlikely that he will leave Colorado after the successful season.

The press conference of Deion Sanders will begin at 11 a.m. MT and be live-streamed on Colorado's Facebook and YouTube pages.

When Dion Sanders opened up about retirement plans

Meanwhile, several people have conjectured that he may retire due to his health problems. “I don't plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career,” Sanders told NBC News' Savannah Sellers in 2023 while discussing his retirement plans. "It is my desire to one day retire and just walk off, not walk off, I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado, winning a championship. Championships. Plural. That’s what I wanna do.”