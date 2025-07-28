Deion Sanders reveals unexpected friend who helped him amid health struggles

Deion Sanders recently announced that he is “back and feeling great” in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after months away from the spotlight battling an undisclosed health issue. While the exact details of his illness remain private for now, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has long suffered from serious medical conditions, including blood clots that once led to amputation of two toes on his left foot and multiple surgeries. Sanders expressed gratitude to his supporters, including one unexpected name. Deion Sanders chose to recover at his Texas ranch after health concerns, with support from family and celebrity chef Eric Smoot. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(AP)

Deion Sanders praises celebrity chef Eric Smoot amid health concerns

While Sanders' recent health concerns did not land him in a hospital, he chose solitude at his Texas ranch to recover from his illness. However, he was not all alone as his extended family and unexpected friend kept him company.

The friend who played a pivotal role in Sanders' healing process turned out to be celebrity chef Eric Smoot. He took charge of Coach Prime's meals and served him nutrition for speedy recovery. Smoot's work was so impactful that Sanders went out of his way to praise the chef, as reported by Marca.

Smoot recently shared a photo of him and visibly slim NFL star on social media and wrote, "An absolute honor to cook for the legendary @deionsanders over the past few weeks. Grateful for the chance to serve excellence right in his kitchen."

In his own quick and gratitude-packed response, Sanders wrote, “You blessed the home, my brother. Your spirit, your meals, your preparation & your tidiness was ! God bless you, man.”

As far as Sanders' health concerns go, a press conference is scheduled for Monday, July 28, including him, his team, and the University of Colorado to provide updates on his health.