Bradford James Gille: Did the Michigan stabbing suspect write 'The Book of I Jesus Christ'?

Bradford James Gille, the suspect accused of stabbing 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday, is reportedly the author of a self-published book titled The Book of I Jesus Christ. Bradford James Gille is reportedly the author of a self-published book titled The Book of I Jesus Christ.

According to unverified social media reports, the book was self-published in January 2024 and previously listed for sale on Amazon.

A summary associated with the book reads:

“The Book of I Jesus Christ is Bradford James Gille’s account as he unveils a life shaped by enigmatic encounters, spiritual revelations, and startling connections to historical figures. From the depths of ancient history to the heart of modern-day America, follow Bradford's odyssey as he discovers haunting echoes of his past lives, intertwined with the essence of biblical narratives and the crucible of World War Two.”

“A chance encounter in a church sets the stage for an inexplicable bond with a spirit believed to be Jesus Christ, leading Bradford through a mesmerizing labyrinth of dreams and visions that traverse millennia. As he grapples with the astonishing revelation of his own identity as Jesus Christ and the spirit as Judas Iscariot, Bradford's journey unfolds with awe-inspiring clarity, blurring the lines between the earthly realm and the spiritual dimension.”

“The Book of I Jesus is a compelling exploration that transcends time, offering glimpses into past lives, unveiling mystical truths, and raising poignant questions about the nature of faith, destiny, and the infinite connections that bind us across the ages.”

Who is Bradford James Gille?

Bradford James Gille is 42 years old and a resident of Afton, Michigan. He allegedly used a folding knife during the stabbing spree at a Walmart in Traverse City that left 11 people injured. Authorities have confirmed that Gilley has a prior criminal history, which includes charges of assault.

He has been formally charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the attack. Unconfirmed reports suggest Gilley may have previously participated in amateur mixed martial arts (MMA).