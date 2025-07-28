Bradford James Gille: 5 key facts about Michigan Walmart stabbing suspect
Bradford James Gille is 42 years old and a resident of Afton, Michigan. He has a prior criminal history and reportedly self-published a book last year.
Bradford James Gille has been identified as the suspect in Saturday's mass stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, that left 11 people injured. Gilley was taken into custody within minutes of the attack, thanks to the quick action of bystanders at the scene.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea credited those bystanders with helping to prevent further bloodshed.
“I cannot command everyone that was involved enough. When you stop and look from the time of call to the time of actual custody, the individual was detained within one minute,” Shea said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon. “That is remarkable. When you look at it in that mitigated Lord knows how many additional victims.”
The motive for the attack has not yet been determined. According to Shea, there is currently no indication that the victims were targeted.
"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said. “The victims were not predetermined.”
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she is in contact with law enforcement.
"Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence," Whitmer said in a post on X.
What we know about Bradford James Gille
- Bradford James Gille is 42 years old and a resident of Afton, Michigan. He allegedly used a folding knife during the attack.
- He has a prior criminal history, including assault.
- Gilley has been charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.
- Unconfirmed reports suggest he may have been involved in amateur mixed martial arts (MMA).
- He is also said to have self-published a book last year titled The Book of I Jesus Christ.