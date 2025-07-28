Deion Sanders health issues: What led to Colorado coach's toe amputation in 2021?

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is expected to finally speak publicly about his health issues during a press conference on Monday, July 28. The Hall of Fame cornerback has faced a string of serious medical setbacks over the past few years - many of them far more severe than fans realized at the time. One of the most frightening chapters came in 2021, while Deion Sanders was coaching at Jackson State. What started as a surgery to fix a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve turned into a month-long hospital stay, multiple operations, and the amputation of two toes on his left foot. File photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders (AP)

Also read: Deion Sanders net worth and salary: Here's how much 'Prime Time' has earned in his career

Deion Sanders’ 2021 surgery

At first, Sanders thought he was just dealing with lingering football damage. According to The Guardian, the dislocated toe and nerve issue did not seem out of the ordinary for a guy who played 14 seasons in the NFL. But roughly two weeks after surgery, his trainer noticed something strange: two of Sanders’ toes were turning dark beneath the bandages.

Doctors soon found a much deeper issue - blood clots in the femoral artery of his left leg. The clots had blocked blood flow, which triggered something called compartment syndrome. His leg was dangerously swollen, and surgeons had to cut into it to relieve pressure and drain fluid. The situation was rapidly getting worse.

“They were talking about the amputation of toes. Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life,” Sanders said in his Coach Prime documentary.

Also read: Deion Sanders reveals unexpected friend who helped him amid health struggles

Deion Sanders’ health issues

Sanders ended up losing his big toe and second toe. But the medical battle didn’t end there. As of June 2023, he had undergone at least 10 surgeries on his left leg. In one operation last year, doctors removed a large clot from his thigh, along with smaller ones around the knee, reports ESPN.

He has also said the issue runs in his family. One of his uncles died from a blood clot. Sanders himself said he spent 23 days fighting for his life. “The arteries take oxygenated blood from the heart and deliver it to the tissues. If the conduit is blocked, that portion of tissue below the clot will die,” Dr. Robert Brodsky, a Johns Hopkins expert, explained to ESPN.

FAQs:

1. Why did Deion Sanders lose two toes?

Blood clots in his leg led to severe circulation problems that required amputation.

2. When did Deion Sanders first have health issues?

His problems began in 2021 following a foot surgery.

3. What is compartment syndrome?

It is a condition where swelling cuts off circulation, requiring emergency surgery.

4. How many surgeries has Deion Sanders had?

As of mid-2023, he had undergone at least 10 operations on his left leg.

5. Did Deion Sanders almost lose his leg?

Yes, at one point, doctors were considering amputating from the knee down.