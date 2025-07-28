Deion Sanders net worth and salary: Here's how much 'Prime Time' has earned in his career

Hall of Fame defensive back and Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been battling unspecified health issues. On Monday, July 28, he is due to hold a press conference at 11 am ET to discuss address his time away from spotlight. The conference, where “Prine Time” will be joined by his medical team, is expected to provide general and team updates, per CNBC. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has a net worth of $60 million.(AP)

While fans await clarity on his health, many continue to follow Sanders not just for his coaching prowess, but also for his impressive career off the field. Over the years, the Colorado head coach's ventures in sports, media, and endorsements have significantly contributed to his wealth.

What is Deion Sanders’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders has earned approximately $45 million from NFL salaries and another $13 million from MLB, which totals just under $60 million in player contracts alone.

His most lucrative year came in 1995 when he earned $10.66 million combined from the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Reds, which amounts to $20 million today, when adjusting for inflation.

Deion Sanders’ earnings after becoming a coaching

Since Sanders transitioned to coaching, his earnings soared. Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the University of Colorado in December 2022. In March 2025, he inked a five-year $54 million extension. This raised his salary to $10 million annually in 2025-26, $11 million the following year, and $12 million in 2029.

Deion Sanders’ branding, media, and endorsements

Sanders, AKA “Prime Time,” landed endorsement deals during his playing days with Nike, Pepsi, Sega, Pizza Hut, American Express, and Burger King. In 1989, Sanders released his autobiography. He also launched a rap album in 1994 and appeared in one of MC Hammer’s music videos.

The former NFL player has also hosted Saturday Night Live and the Miss USA pageant. He has participated in several reality TV shows and worked as a studio analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports.

