Deion Sanders posts rare health update ahead of press conference: ‘Feeling great!’

Deion Sanders has shared a rare update about his health on social media. This comes as the Colorado head coach, who has been out of the spotlight for much of the offseason due to lingering health problems, announced he will be holding a press conference Monday with his medical team. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders posted an update on social media ahead of his press conference.(AP)

According to the New York Post, staffers from CU Anschutz and UC Health will join ‘Coach Prime Time’ at the conference. Early Friday morning, Sanders posted a rare public note after months of relative silence on X that read, “Back and Feeling Great!”

Deion Sanders’ absence

The 57-year-old has been largely absent from the spring and summer team workouts. ESPN noted he also skipped mandatory football camps, which raised eyebrows given his normally high-profile presence. Sanders has not shared many specifics, and when he has, it has been vague or offhanded.

In a conversation back in May with ex-NFL corner Asante Samuel, he hinted at the seriousness of what he was facing: “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole other level.”

This is not the first time Sanders’ health has been in the news. In 2021, the NFL Hall of Famer had two toes amputated due to circulation issues. Then in 2023, he underwent surgery for blood clots in his left leg. At the Big 12 media day earlier this month, he got visibly irritated when asked about his health, but brushed off any serious concern, per the NYP report.

“I’m already back. I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities… I can’t wait. Some of the young players I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that,” he told ESPN on July 9.

Deion Sanders’ recovery in Texas

Sanders spent much of the past few months recovering at his home base in Canton, Texas. His children were with him, including his son Deion Jr., who has posted sporadic updates through YouTube.

“You know I’m still going through something. I ain’t all the way recovered,” Sanders said in a video uploaded July 20.

In a follow-up video posted July 23, Deion Jr. added, “It was like the battle that was fought and won here. That is like the main important thing.”

The elder Sanders also made a recent visit to see son Shilo at the Buccaneers’ facility in Tampa, as the younger safety works to make the roster as an undrafted free agent.

Tough road ahead for Colorado

As Sanders prepares to enter his third year coaching the Buffaloes, he has a steep hill to climb. His two biggest stars - Travis Hunter and quarterback son Shedeur - are off to the NFL.

Colorado kicks off its season at home on August 29 against Georgia Tech. With Coach Prime finally reentering the spotlight, all eyes will be on Boulder.

FAQs:

1. Why was Deion Sanders absent this offseason?

He was dealing with a serious but undisclosed health issue.

2. When is Deion Sanders' press conference?

It’s scheduled for Monday, July 28.

3. Who is joining Sanders at the press conference?

Medical staff from CU Anschutz and UC Health will join the Colorado head coach.

4. What health problems has Sanders faced in the past?

He has had two toes amputated and surgery for blood clots.

5. When does Colorado’s football season start?

They play Georgia Tech at home on August 29.