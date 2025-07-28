'Can't pee like I used to'; Deion Sanders makes emotional admission about personal woes after cancer treatment

Colorado coach Deion Sanders on Monday spoke to the media about his serious health condition alongside his medical staff. He revealed that a bladder tumor he had been diagnosed with over the offseason had been cured. Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed a press conference to reveal his health situation

Despite being cancer-free after surgery, Sanders admitted that he still faces certain personal challenges as a result of the procedure.

“I can't pee like I used to pee. It's totally different,” the Coach Prime said while discussing how his illness would impact him during Colorado's regular season and how CU gamegoers might notice a portable restroom on the sidelines.

“I depend on depend if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

He further encouraged those who are struggling with urination to “stop being ashamed of it.”

Deion Sanders shed 25 pounds during cancer treatment

Sanders' condition had prevented him from attending the most of Colorado's spring and summer camps. He did, however, attend the Buffs' July 9 Big 12 media day.

Sanders added that he shed 25 pounds during cancer treatment. However, the Buffs coach has recovered from his offseason health problems and is prepared to start his third season with the team.

Deion Sanders has played for Colorado for two seasons, with a 13–12 record.

The Buffs finished 4-8 under Sanders' leadership in his rookie season. They were unable to earn a spot in the bowl game.

CU ended the previous season with a 9–4 record. The Buffs were acknowledged as one of the nation's most improved teams.

Sanders will enter his third season at CU without the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner from the previous year.