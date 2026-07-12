What is Erling Haaland's net worth? Here's how the Norway World Cup star makes his millions

Erling Haaland has been one of the standout performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping Norway reach the quarter-finals for the first time in the country's history. The Manchester City striker has scored seven goals in five matches, cementing his status as one of the tournament's biggest stars.

Erling Haaland celebrates Norway's 2-1 win over Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 5, 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

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As his performances continue to grab headlines, many fans are also curious about the fortune he has amassed off the pitch.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Haaland's net worth is estimated at around $100 million in 2026. The 25-year-old has built his wealth through his Manchester City salary, lucrative endorsement deals and investments.

How much does Erling Haaland earn?

Haaland is among the world's highest-paid footballers. According to Forbes, he ranks as the fourth-highest-paid football player in 2026, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

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{{^usCountry}} Forbes estimated that Haaland earns $60 million annually from on-field income, including salary and bonuses, while another $20 million comes from endorsement deals and commercial partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forbes estimated that Haaland earns $60 million annually from on-field income, including salary and bonuses, while another $20 million comes from endorsement deals and commercial partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

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A significant share of his earnings stems from the long-term contract extension he signed with Manchester City in 2025. Forbes described the agreement as a "blockbuster" deal that substantially increased his earnings and secured his future at the Premier League club.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Haaland's base salary is approximately £525,000 per week. Including bonuses and performance-related incentives, his weekly earnings are reportedly close to £900,000.

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Endorsements and investments

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Off the pitch, Haaland has become one of football's most marketable stars. According to Forbes, he has endorsement deals with major global brands including Nike, Beats by Dre and Breitling.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Haaland has earned more than $150 million during his professional career. The outlet also reported that he owns several luxury properties in Spain, Manchester, Oslo and Cheshire, adding to his investment portfolio.

By: Harini Oviya