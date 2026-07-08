What is Lionel Messi's age? How the football legend is still dominating the World Cup as Argentina reaches quarterfinals

Lionel Messi made headlines on Tuesday, helping Argentina produce a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

The captain scored Argentina's equalizer before Enzo Fernández netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner, keeping the defending champions' hopes of retaining their title alive.

The latest performance has once again raised a familiar question: How is Messi still dominating football's biggest stage?

How old is Lionel Messi? Messi is 39 years old. Born on June 24, 1987, the Argentine icon is playing in what is widely expected to be his final FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the tournament, Messi himself admitted he did not expect to still be competing at this level. "Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it," he said last year when asked about playing at the 2026 World Cup.

Instead, the veteran forward has emerged as one of the tournament's standout performers. According to USA Today, he entered the round-of-16 clash against Egypt tied for the Golden Boot lead with seven goals before adding another crucial strike during Argentina's comeback.

How is Messi still dominating at 39? The answer lies as much in adaptation as ability, according to USA Today.

Unlike the explosive winger who dazzled defenders during his Barcelona years, Messi has evolved his game to preserve energy while remaining decisive in key moments. Rather than constantly pressing, he spends long periods walking, carefully reading the game before accelerating into dangerous positions when opportunities arise.

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His close control, vision and passing continue to make him one of the most influential players on the pitch, while Argentina's teammates shoulder a greater share of the defensive workload.

Argentina continues to rely on its captain Messi's fitness had been a talking point heading into the knockout stages after he played 120 minutes in Argentina's previous victory over Cape Verde. Before the Egypt match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed confidence that his captain was ready.

"Leo, I think is good," Scaloni said. "He didn't report any issue despite playing 120 minutes the other day at 39 years old. If he has something, he didn't tell me, so he'll play anyway!"

Messi had also arrived at the World Cup after dealing with fatigue-related injury concerns during his final club appearance for Inter Miami. Despite that, he recovered in time to score a hat-trick in Argentina's opening match and has remained central to the team's campaign.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said playing alongside Messi is something the squad cherishes.

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"I consider myself fortunate to be there, to share moments with him beyond the field. That makes me very proud," De Paul said. "We want to show the younger players the most important thing is that every time we put on this shirt it could be the last time."

What keeps Messi motivated? Messi says his competitive mindset has never changed.

"I love playing with the ball, and I'm going to do it until I can't any more. I'm competitive. I like to win everything. I don't even let my son win when we play games," he said earlier this year on the Lo Del Pollo podcast.

His goal against Egypt, his 21st in FIFA World Cup history, helped Argentina overturn a 2-0 deficit and secure a quarterfinal berth. Argentina is still in contention for another World Cup title and Messi remains among the tournament's leading scorers.