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What time is the UFC fight on the White House lawn? UFC Freedom 250 schedule and how to watch live

The UFC is bringing its Octagon to the White House for a historic night of fights, with a championship showdown leading the card.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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The UFC is making history on Sunday, June 14, 2026, as it brings a full fight card to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with fans able to watch the entire main card live on Paramount+. The event is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification fight. It is the first professional combat sports event ever held at the White House.

When does Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje start and where can fans watch UFC Freedom 250?

Jun 12, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; UFC president and CEO Dana White and UFC 250 athletes during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Fans in the United States can tune in beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Unlike many major UFC cards, this event is not being offered through the traditional pay-per-view model. The seven-fight main card will stream exclusively on Paramount+, according to UFC event information and broadcast listings.

Here is the key viewing information:

Details

Information

EventUFC Freedom 250
DateJune 14, 2026
LocationWhite House South Lawn, Washington, D.C.
Main Card Start Time8 p.m. ET
Streaming PlatformParamount+

The card has attracted huge attention because of its unusual venue and the championship fights at the top of the lineup.

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Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira lead historic White House fight card

Months of planning went into turning part of the White House grounds into a fight venue. A custom-built arena and Octagon were installed on the South Lawn, creating one of the most unusual settings in UFC history. Reports say thousands of invited guests are expected on-site, while many more fans will follow the action through the live broadcast.

 
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