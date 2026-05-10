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What's behind Dana White? Fans distracted by artwork during UFC White House belt reveal

UFC president Dana White's reaction to a custom-made 'UFC White House belt' went viral, but attention shifted to an artwork in the background.

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:40 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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UFC president Dana White is once again trending across social media after a viral clip showed him reacting to a custom-made “UFC White House belt” for the first time. The video, widely shared on X, captured White admiring the championship-style belt and calling it “freaking badass."

UFC president Dana White's reaction to a custom-made 'UFC White House belt' went viral, but attention shifted to an erotic artwork in the background (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

The viral moment, however, took a different turn after fans and users began focusing on the background of the video, where a controversial artwork was displayed.

Read more: Dana White's shocking remarks after WH dinner shooting: ‘Unique experience'

Old artwork story resurfaces after background sparked interest

He said to the interviewer, “The photographer's name is Iraqi, and that is a real Yakuza, Japanese mafia. The tattoos tell the story of what family he is from. That is his girlfriend.” He added, “That picture is worth $1.2 million.”

He further explained that White's close friend Richie Sacks "gifted" him the unknown picture for $200,000, which is how he originally acquired it. Later, White learned that the photo was worth more than he paid for it from a Japanese art acquaintance during a UFC presentation in Japan.

Read more: ‘Why Cameron Smotherman collapsed…’: UFC star's sudden fall raises questions

Dana White’s reaction to custom belt goes viral

The original clip circulating online shows White examining the custom belt, inspired by both UFC championship belts and White House aesthetics. In the video, White appears visibly impressed before saying, “That is freaking badass.”

The belt itself appears to feature gold inscribed “UFC” on top of the American Flag, with surrounding gold detailing. The belt is suggestive of White’s long-standing friendship with US President Donald Trump. Trump has attended several UFC events over the years and maintains a close relationship with White, who publicly supported him during multiple election campaigns.

White had recently graced the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, where Cole Allen opened fire at the event.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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