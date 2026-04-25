When is the 2026 Kentucky Derby and how to watch it live? Key details

The Kentucky Derby is set to take place on May 2, marking the 152nd running of the iconic horse race. The event will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, drawing tens of thousands of spectators on-site and millions of viewers worldwide.

Danon Bourbon trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 25.(Getty Images via AFP)

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According to USA Today, race day coverage will begin at 2:30 pm ET and continue until 7:30 pm ET.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby live

Fans can watch the race live on NBC and USA Network.

For those preferring to stream, the event will also be available on Peacock, offering live coverage of the day’s proceedings.

Often referred to as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” the Kentucky Derby is the opening leg of the Triple Crown and features top three-year-old Thoroughbreds racing over a one and a quarter-mile dirt track.

Beyond the competition, the event is known for its traditions, including elaborate fashion, especially hats, and the singing of “My Old Kentucky Home."

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{{^usCountry}} The winning horse is awarded the famed garland of roses. Post position draw and race format {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The winning horse is awarded the famed garland of roses. Post position draw and race format {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post position draw, which determines the starting gate assignments, is scheduled for April 25, at 2:15 pm ET. It will be broadcast on FanDuel TV and streamed online, as per USA Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post position draw, which determines the starting gate assignments, is scheduled for April 25, at 2:15 pm ET. It will be broadcast on FanDuel TV and streamed online, as per USA Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Derby field can include up to 20 horses, with a few additional “also-eligible” entries who may compete if any runner withdraws before the race. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Derby field can include up to 20 horses, with a few additional “also-eligible” entries who may compete if any runner withdraws before the race. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: ‘Sovereignty beat Journalism’: Trump allies claim Kentucky Derby result a clear metaphor Early contenders and odds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: ‘Sovereignty beat Journalism’: Trump allies claim Kentucky Derby result a clear metaphor Early contenders and odds {{/usCountry}}

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Early odds cited by CBS Sports and reported by USA Today list Renegade (9-2) as a leading contender, followed by Commandment (5-1) and Further Ado (6-1). Other names in contention include The Puma and Chief Wallabee, both at 10-1.

While the official purse for 2026 has yet to be confirmed, last year’s winner received $3.1 million from a total $5 million purse, along with a gold trophy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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