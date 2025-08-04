When Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce shared sweet story about girlfriend Maureen Maguire's first meeting with Taylor Swift

Before her sudden death at 74, Maureen Maguire-Ed Kelce’s longtime girlfriend shared a light, funny moment with Taylor Swift that stuck with the Kelce family. The story, as reported by Us Weekly, goes back to when Swift was just getting to know the Kelce clan during her early months with Travis Kelce. It happened at one of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games in fall 2023. Ed told Us Weekly that he and Taylor had posed for a photo together. And that is when Maureen cracked a line that still makes him laugh. When Ed Kelce shared GF Maureen Maguire's first meeting with Taylor Swift.(AP)

“Hey! That’s my boyfriend,” she told Swift, half-teasing, half-serious. Swift just laughed, and the whole thing turned playful. “We ended up doing more of a father-daughter pose,” Ed recalled.

Ed did not recognize Swift at first - Maureen set him straight

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Ed shared that he first met Taylor at Travis’ house, though Travis was not even there. “He is sequestered with the team before the game. At any given home game, you could end up with 20 people there,” Ed explained, adding that the house becomes a hangout spot for friends and family on game days.

That is when Taylor arrived, surrounded by security, and Ed had one of those awkward moments. “I look at her and I say to Maureen, ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Jeez. Like a real idiot,” he said.

Maguire did not hesitate. “You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot,” she shot back, according to Ed.

Who was Maureen Maguire?

As per her obituary, Maureen Maguire grew up in the Bronx. She finished high school at Archbishop Prendergast in 1968, then earned her teaching degree at West Chester University a few years later, in 1972. Not long after that, she started her career as an elementary school teacher. She leaves behind three children, six grandchildren.

A funeral is planned for August 7 at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. Instead of flowers, the family’s asking for donations to the Penn Heart Transplant Fund - something that mattered to her, and they say it’s what she would’ve wanted. Ed confirmed on Saturday, August 2, that Maguire had died, sharing her obituary on his Facebook page. She was 74.

