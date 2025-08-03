Who was Maureen Maguire? Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce's longtime partner who passed away at 74

Maureen Maguire, who was the longtime companion of Ed Kelce, father of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, passed away on August 1, 2025, at the age of 74. The news came through a touching message that Ed Kelce shared online. Since then, many fans have expressed sympathy and support to the family. Maureen may not have been in the public spotlight as much as Travis or Jason. But over the years, she quietly became a big part of their lives, always cheering from the sidelines, as per TMZ. Maureen Maguire, 74, passed away on August 1, 2025.(Ed Kelce/Facebook)

Who was Maureen Maguire?

As per her obituary, Maureen was originally from the Bronx. She graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School, Class of 1968. She went on to earn her degree in education from West Chester University in 1972. Maureen Maguire then began her career as an elementary school teacher. After retirement, she spent her time enjoying life’s simple pleasures, her dog, long beach walks, family dinners, and staying close to the people she loved.

Also read: Travis Kelce sought Taylor Swift's permission before posting never-before-seen pics: Report

She was often spotted at football games. Maureen even made headlines once when she jokingly called Ed her “boyfriend” in a fan video that showed Taylor Swift standing with Ed at one of Travis’ games.

She is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and other close relatives. A funeral service will be held on August 7 at St. John Vianney Church in Pennsylvania's Gladwyne. In place of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Penn Heart Transplant Fund, something that held meaning to Maureen as per her obituary.

FAQs

Q: Who was Maureen Maguire?

A: She was the longtime companion of Ed Kelce, father of NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce, and a beloved figure in their lives.

Q: When did she die and at what age?

A: Maureen Maguire passed away on August 1, 2025, at age 74.

Q: Did she ever interact with Taylor Swift?

A: Yes. In a photo moment, Maureen joked with Taylor Swift while Taylor posed with Ed, adding a warm, humorous touch to their public image.

Q: When and where will her funeral be held?

A: The funeral is set for August 7, 2025, at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. Instead of flowers, donations to the Penn Heart Transplant Fund are requested.