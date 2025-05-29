Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Travis and Jason Kelce eyeing ownership in football team. Garage Beer drops huge hint

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 29, 2025 06:53 AM IST

Travis and Jason Kelce are advancing in the football business by acquiring an ownership stake in a professional team through their beer brand, Garage Beer.

Travis and Jason Kelce are reportedly looking to enter the NFL business, and it all starts with their beer brand, Garage Beer.

Kelce brothers are eyeing an ownership stake in a professional team. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
On Wednesday, 28 May, Garage Beer dropped a bombshell announcement: the company is in the “very advanced stages of acquiring a significant ownership stake in a professional football team.”

“While we can't share the team name, city, league, mascot, or parking situation just yet, we can say that it involves football—the real kind with helmets, touchdowns, tailgates, and of course, ice cold beers,” the statement read.

 

Thursday, May 29, 2025
