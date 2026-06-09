When will Kingdom Hearts 4 release? What we know so far amid big Nintendo Direct reveal

After four years of near-silence, Kingdom Hearts fans finally got something worth celebrating. Square Enix surprised everyone near the end of the June 2026 Nintendo Direct with the most substantial look at Kingdom Hearts 4 since the game was first announced in 2022. Here is everything we know so far.

What did the trailer show?

Kingdom Hearts 4 made a surprise appearance at the June 2026, (X/ @KINGDOMHEARTS screenshot)

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The new trailer brought fans back to Quadratum, the mysterious, realistic modern city that serves as the game's main setting. According to IGN, the city is where protagonist Sora will meet new characters and unlock new powers in his next chapter. Unlike the colorful Disney-inspired worlds fans are used to, Quadratum is filled with towering skyscrapers and busy streets and the graphics are noticeably more grounded and modern.

Combat was front and center throughout the footage. According to Collider, Sora can be seen taking on Heartless enemies across the city, using the environment to his advantage, launching into the air, scaling buildings and chaining together flashy Keyblade attacks against enormous enemies. The trailer also teased a massive creature looming over Quadratum, hinting at one of the big threats players will face in the game.

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This is where the big news came in. Nintendo and Square Enix confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 will launch simultaneously on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam), as confirmed by Dexerto. According to IGN, it will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch 2 and it is the first time Kingdom Hearts title to arrive natively on a Nintendo console on day one.

“A new installment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, KINGDOM HEARTS 4 gives fans a look at some of the characters that protagonist Sora will meet in the mysterious city of Quadratum,” an official description for the game said.

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“Sora will once again journey to realms, where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken his next chapter. KINGDOM HEARTS 4 will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch 2.”

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When does it release?

That is the one question still left unanswered. No release date or even a release window was announced. Square Enix has confirmed the game is coming,and fans now have real gameplay to look at for the first time in years.

However, a launch date remains unknown for now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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