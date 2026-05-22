Sony increases PlayStation Plus prices in India: Here’s how much more you’ll pay now

Gaming is on track to become an even more costly affair for Indians, as Sony has raised prices for its PlayStation Plus subscription across all tiers, including Essential, Extra, and Deluxe. The new price hike on subscription fees ranges from around ₹270 for monthly plans to ₹2,280 for a yearly plan in a particular tier. The PlayStation maker has introduced revised pricing for its PlayStation Plus service in India, following the recent price hike across select markets, including the USA, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe. Here’s a closer look at how much more Indian gamers will now need to spend on PlayStation Plus memberships. Existing subscribers will face revised charges from July 19, while updated pricing is already live for new users. (Unsplash)

PlayStation Plus India Membership Plans Now Cost More: Full Price List On Thursday, 21 May, Sony reportedly informed existing PlayStation Plus subscribers in India via email that ongoing market conditions have prompted price increases across its membership plans. The email also outlined the revised pricing for each tier that Indian subscribers will now pay to continue accessing the service.

Here is the full breakdown of the updated prices for the PlayStation Plus membership plan:

PlayStation Plus Essential 1 month: ₹ 499 to ₹ 649

3 months: ₹ 1,199 to ₹ 1,599

12 months: ₹ 3,949 to ₹ 5,139 PlayStation Plus Extra 1 month: ₹ 749 to ₹ 979

3 months: ₹ 1,999 to ₹ 2,599

12 months: ₹ 6,699 to ₹ 8,709 PlayStation Plus Deluxe 1 month: ₹ 849 to ₹ 1,109

3 months: ₹ 2,299 to ₹ 2,989

12 months: ₹ 7,599 to ₹ 9,879 The revised pricing for membership plans is now live on the PlayStation website for prospective users. For existing subscribers, the price increase will take effect on the next payment date on or after 19 July.

Sony Raised PlayStation Plus Prices Globally Ahead of India Revision Before revising pricing in India, Sony announced price increases across its PlayStation membership plans in the USA, the United Kingdom, and Europe on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the post, the Tokyo tech giant revealed that users in these regions will now pay $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions. Similarly, the three-month membership plans will cost $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP. The company also added that the new pricing will take effect on 20 May.

Prominent news outlets, including CNET, speculate that the price hike in these markets currently applies to the Essential tier. For those unaware, PlayStation users must subscribe to this tier to play online. That said, they also gain access to a select number of games each month through this plan.

Interestingly, the PlayStation Plus price hike follows Sony’s March 2026 move to revise the pricing of its PlayStation consoles. In a blog post, the company said that a deteriorating global landscape, driven by tariffs, the Israel-Iran war, and a memory shortage due to the AI boom, forced it to raise the prices of its gaming consoles. Below is a breakdown of the updated PlayStation console prices announced by Sony:

U.S.

PS5 – $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99

PS5 Pro – $899.99 U.K.

PS5 – £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99

PS5 Pro – £789.99 Europe

PS5 – €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99

PS5 Pro – €899.99 Japan