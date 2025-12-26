When will Travis Kelce announce retirement? Insider drops bombshell amid Chiefs vs Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after first down during the second quarter(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Travis Kelce might announce his retirement soon. The Chiefs tight end seemed emotional as he walked out at Arrowhead on Thursday Travis Kelce might announce his retirement soon. The Chiefs tight end, who has not given a definitive answer about his decision yet, seemed emotional as he walked out at Arrowhead for Kansas City's Christmas game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Andy Reid and co are out of the playoff race, and their next game could be Kelce's last in the NFL.

Fans were quick to take note of potential hints. Kelce's walk from the tunnel, expressions during the national anthem, Taylor Swift and family attending the game, Mahomes being there, and his recent interview with Tony Gonzalez seemed to hint at the same thing - his retirement.

However, one question remains: “When exactly will Travis Kelce announce his decision?” At the post-game presser or after the Chiefs' final game? An insider dropped hints.

Only days ago, Travis' brother Jason Kelce shared his thoughts on the 11-time Pro Bowler's next move.

"I'm curious, too," the former Philadelphia Eagles center. He then hinted that Kelce might want to ‘step away from the game’ before taking the call. This means, the 36-year-old's announcement could come in the postseason.

“In my opinion, to nail that decision, you've got to step away from the game for a little bit.”

"Play these last three games, enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy that with your coaches," Jason added. He was speaking after Kansas City's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The team's going to be different whether you come back or not next year. So, enjoy these last three games and then let it sink in. It'll come to you with time.”

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will take a trip to Las Vegas next week.

When Andy Reid was asked about Kelce's retirement, he said, "I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him.”

“I think his numbers and personality and the person, I think, speak for themselves. He’s a phenomenal person. He’s great for the community (and) has been great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization,” the Chiefs coach added.