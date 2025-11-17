Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Where happened to Terry Bradshaw? Fox NFL announcer's absence sparks concern amid ‘illness’

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 12:53 am IST

Terry Bradshaw missed Fox’s NFL Sunday show due to illness. The network sent him home after he arrived sick, with Menafee, Long and Strahan filling in.

Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw is absent from Fox On NFL's Sunday Ticket broadcast, leaving fans concerned. The 77-year-old, a regular feature on NFL games on Fox, did not appear on the booth Sunday evening due to an illness, the network announced.

Terry Bradshaw on the Fox Sports before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.(AP)
Terry Bradshaw on the Fox Sports before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.(AP)

Curt Menafee, Howie Long and Michael Strahan replaced him on the booth on Sunday as six games were broadcast on the network. Menafee, addressing fans' concern, explained that Bradshaw is not with them today as he was sent home from the studio in Los Angeles after he arrived in the morning, on Fox NFL Sunday.

"You may notice Terry Bradshaw is not with us this morning; he came to work sick!" Menafee."He decided to go home; he's not feeling well." Howie Long, meanwhile, explained that Bradshaw came to work sick but was not willing to go home, and they had to send him home.

"He didn't decide to go home; we sent him home, let that be known," Long said. "Get some rest, my friend."

What Happened To Terry Bradshaw?

The FOX NFL Sunday team did not provide details on what happened to the 77-year-old. However, the broadcaster later provided an update on Instagram that the illness is not serious and he “just caught cold.”

"Just in case you notice, won't be on FOX today," he wrote in an Instagram post. “Just have a cold. All good.”

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Where happened to Terry Bradshaw? Fox NFL announcer's absence sparks concern amid ‘illness’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On