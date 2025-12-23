Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Where is Wyandotte County in Kansas? What to know about Chiefs new $3 billion stadium

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 03:23 am IST
Fans at Arrowhead Stadium leave after the Kansas City Chiefs lost after a game against Los Angeles Chargers. (Getty Images via AFP)
Wyandotte County, KS, will host the Chiefs’ $3B stadium; CEO Clark Hunt also plans $300M for a practice site and $700M in mixed-use projects around Olathe.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday announced that their plan to build a new stadium, to replace their current home the Arrowhead, has been approved by the city authorities. The new stadium will be built in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and will cost the city and the Chiefs around $3 billion.

Wyandotte County is in northeastern Kansas, along the Kansas–Missouri border. It includes Kansas City, Kansas, with the county seat being Kansas City.

Clark Hunt, the CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, said the stadium will cost approximately $3 billion and the practice facility about $300M. He also said that the Chiefs will invest another $700 million in mixed-use areas in Wyandotte County and Olathe, a major entertainment district in the neighboring Johnson County.

This story is being updated.

    Shamik Banerjee

    Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.

News / Sports / US Sports / Where is Wyandotte County in Kansas? What to know about Chiefs new $3 billion stadium
