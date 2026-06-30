Where was Lucas Trejo during the Venezuela earthquake? Wife, two children killed after home collapses

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo was training with his club in Caracas when the powerful twin earthquakes struck Venezuela last Wednesday. His home in the coastal state of La Guaira had crumbled by the time he got back, leaving him to search among the debris for his wife and two little children.

Lucas Trejo was with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture. (Lucas Trejo/IG)

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His brother-in-law, Ricardo Ardiles, told local media that "absolutely nothing" remained of the family's home after the earthquakes devastated the region.

Trejo, who plays for Club Sport Marítimo of La Guaira, spent three days searching alongside rescue workers before the bodies of his wife, Yanina, and children, Aaron and Ainhoa, were recovered.

The Guardian has reported that the disaster has claimed at least 1,719 lives since the earthquake hit Venezuela. The US Geological Survey has warned the final death toll could rise significantly as rescue teams continue searching collapsed buildings.

Read more: Venezuela earthquake: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo’s first response emerges after family tragedy

Lucas Trejo rushed home from training

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{{^usCountry}} CNN reported that Trejo was attending training with his teammates in Caracas when the twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck Venezuela. Trejo was with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CNN reported that Trejo was attending training with his teammates in Caracas when the twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck Venezuela. Trejo was with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture. {{/usCountry}}

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He immediately traveled to La Guaira, one of the hardest-hit areas, hoping to reunite with his family.

Instead, he found widespread destruction. Rescue crews, aided by international teams and search dogs, combed through the debris for survivors.

After days of hoping that his missing family members had survived the disaster, the 38-year-old defender received devastating news that his wife and two small children had passed away.

Read more: Who was Andrea Bello? Soccer star Hector Bello's wife dies saving 1-year-old daughter during Venezuela earthquakes

Several football families devastated by the disaster

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Trejo was not the only footballer affected. Venezuelan player Héctor Bello lost his wife, Andrea, when their home collapsed in La Guaira.

According to local media, Andrea shielded the couple's infant daughter, Alana, sacrificing her own life. The baby survived and remains in stable condition alongside her aunt. In an emotional Instagram tribute, Bello thanked his wife for saving their daughter.

“You gave your own life for our daughter … you were a brave woman who never abandoned her, even as you took your last breaths,” Bello wrote.

The Venezuelan football community has also mourned youth players Víctor Palacios, who played for Club Sport San Augustín’s academy and Razan Sijaa, who were among those killed in the disaster. Palacios played in Club Sport San Augustín's academy, while Sijaa represented Caracas Fútbol Club. Sijaa died alongside members of his family after their La Guaira home collapsed.

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