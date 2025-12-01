Whit Weeks' cryptic reaction to Lane Kiffin's LSU move; ‘father-in-law is the boss’

Whit Weeks welcomed Lane Kiffin to LSU on Sunday(Instagram and AFP) LSU star Whit Weeks, who is dating Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry, couldn't be happier after the legendary coach's Ole Miss exit on Sunday LSU star Whit Weeks, who is dating Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry, couldn't be happier after the legendary coach's Ole Miss exit on Sunday. The Tigers linebacker was quick to react to the big move in a cryptic manner. This comes after both LSU and Ole Miss confirmed staff changes, with Pete Golding getting the top job at Oxford.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong,” Kiffin wrote in a social media post. He further added that Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter denied his request "despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance."

Ole Miss, meanwhile, promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach. It is now safe to say that both rosters will undergo several changes.

At LSU, Kiffin will assemble his first team, and the player to watch is Whit Weeks. The 20-year-old, who recently took his relationship with Landry public, posted an Instagram story, welcoming his girlfriend's father to the team.

“What a win for for Whit Weeks,” one person reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Whit Weeks 100% will be coming back next season,” another one added.

Keith Carter vs Lane Kiffin

After Kiffin's allegation, Carter issued a statement.

“Coach Kiffin and I met yesterday, and he informed us that he is accepting the head coaching position at another school," Carter said. “For our program to begin preparing for its future – both the short and long term, he will be stepping away from the team immediately.” Golding, a former Ole Miss player and longtime defensive specialist, acknowledged the challenge.

“Oxford is home, and it’s an incredible honor to lead one of the nation’s premier programs, and I can’t wait to get to work immediately and prepare this team to win a national championship," he said. "Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford. Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity.

(With AP inputs)