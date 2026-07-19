As millions of football fans count down to the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, Israel has shared a message that looks beyond the game. On July 18, Israel’s official X account posted an image showing 85 empty seats inside a stadium filled with Argentina supporters.

Who are the 85 people missing from Argentina’s World Cup final? Israel tribute (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU and Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP) (AFP)

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The picture was a tribute to the 85 people killed in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires. The post came on the 32nd anniversary of the attack and asked people to remember those who lost their lives, even as excitement builds for one of football’s biggest matches.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina final linked to 1994 AMIA bombing tribute

The image shared by Israel was not meant to show empty seats at the FIFA World Cup final. It was a symbolic tribute to the 85 people killed in the July 18, 1994, AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires. A suicide bomber drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) building, killing 85 people, injuring more than 300 others, and destroying the Jewish community centre.

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{{^usCountry}} It remains the deadliestterrorist attack in Argentina’s history. Over the years, Argentine investigators have accused Iran of planning the attack and Hezbollah of carrying it out, while Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains the deadliestterrorist attack in Argentina’s history. Over the years, Argentine investigators have accused Iran of planning the attack and Hezbollah of carrying it out, while Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement. {{/usCountry}}

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Israel’s official X account wrote: “85 empty seats. This Sunday, millions of fans will gather to cheer for their national teams in the FIFA World Cup Final. But 85 voices from Argentina will be missing. They belong to the victims of the 1994 AMIA terrorist bombing in Buenos Aires, an attack planned by the Iranian regime and carried out by Hezbollah.”

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The post ended with: “Behind every terrorist attack are lives stolen and futures cut short. We remember. We stand against terror. Always.”

Argentine investigations have accused Iran andHezbollah of being behind the attack. Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement.

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Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal prepare for FIFA World Cup final

While the tribute looked back at a painful moment in history, football remains the focus on the field. Lionel Messi will captain Argentina against Spain, led by teenage starLamine Yamal, in the World Cup final. Fans from around the world are expected to watch one of the biggest matches in international football.

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For many people inArgentina, however, July 18 is more than a date on the calendar. It is a day to remember families, friends and loved ones who never came home after the AMIA bombing. Israel’s post connected that memory with the World Cup final by using the image of 85 empty seats to represent lives that were lost.

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As Argentina prepares for one of its biggest football matches, Israel’s post brought attention to a tragedy that continues to be remembered every year on July 18.