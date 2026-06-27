Who is Ashley Perez? Pat Perez's ex-wife alleges sexual misconduct by Phil Mickelson, speaks about shocking ‘nude’ photo

Ashley Perez, the former spouse of professional golfer Pat Perez, recounted a 2015 incident involving Phil Mickelson to Alan Shipnuck of Skratch. As per her account, Mickelson purportedly displayed a full-body nude photograph of himself to Ashley and invited her to "come see me" later that evening after Pat had gone to sleep.

Ashley Perez makes bombshell allegations against Phil Mickelson

Ashley Perez detailed a 2015 encounter with Phil Mickelson, who allegedly displayed a nude photo and invited her to his room while her husband Pat was preoccupied. (AFP)

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In a statement, Ashley Perez alleged that Mickelson contacted her before the 2015 Barclays Championship to propose that she and Pat stay at his villa located at Liberty National Golf Club during the tournament. One evening, after sharing dinner, they were enjoying wine on the balcony when Mickelson made his advance.

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When Pat took his leave to go to the restroom, Ashley recounts that Mickelson took out his phone and displayed a full-body image of himself nude, with an erection while flexing one bicep. Ashley claims, "Phil said to me, 'I'm going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep, I want you to come see me.'"

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{{^usCountry}} She hesitated and chose not to speak to her husband upon his return from the restroom. "We were staying next to Phil," she explains, saying that Pat still needed to participate in the tournament and she wanted to avoid any complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She hesitated and chose not to speak to her husband upon his return from the restroom. "We were staying next to Phil," she explains, saying that Pat still needed to participate in the tournament and she wanted to avoid any complications. {{/usCountry}}

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She informed Pat about the photograph after the tournament concluded. Although he did not directly confront Mickelson, over time, Pat shared the story with several people, who in turn relayed it to many others, transforming Mickelson's genitals into an urban legend on the Tour.

Eventually, Mickelson offered an apology to Pat during a corporate event at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California.

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