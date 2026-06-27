Who is Ashley Perez? Pat Perez's ex-wife alleges sexual misconduct by Phil Mickelson, speaks about shocking ‘nude’ photo

Ashley Perez, the former spouse of professional golfer Pat Perez, recounted a 2015 incident involving Phil Mickelson to Alan Shipnuck of Skratch. As per her account, Mickelson purportedly displayed a full-body nude photograph of himself to Ashley and invited her to "come see me" later that evening after Pat had gone to sleep.
Ashley Perez makes bombshell allegations against Phil Mickelson
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In a statement, Ashley Perez alleged that Mickelson contacted her before the 2015 Barclays Championship to propose that she and Pat stay at his villa located at Liberty National Golf Club during the tournament. One evening, after sharing dinner, they were enjoying wine on the balcony when Mickelson made his advance.
When Pat took his leave to go to the restroom, Ashley recounts that Mickelson took out his phone and displayed a full-body image of himself nude, with an erection while flexing one bicep. Ashley claims, "Phil said to me, 'I'm going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep, I want you to come see me.'"
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She hesitated and chose not to speak to her husband upon his return from the restroom. "We were staying next to Phil," she explains, saying that Pat still needed to participate in the tournament and she wanted to avoid any complications.
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She hesitated and chose not to speak to her husband upon his return from the restroom. "We were staying next to Phil," she explains, saying that Pat still needed to participate in the tournament and she wanted to avoid any complications.
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She informed Pat about the photograph after the tournament concluded. Although he did not directly confront Mickelson, over time, Pat shared the story with several people, who in turn relayed it to many others, transforming Mickelson's genitals into an urban legend on the Tour.
Eventually, Mickelson offered an apology to Pat during a corporate event at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.