Barclays techie treats parents and sister to first flight, five-star stay: ‘Last in race of success, yet I won’

An India-based Barclays techie has captured hearts online sharing an emotional account of how her company sponsored her parents’ and younger sister’s first flight journey along with a five-star stay. A Barclays techie shared how the company sponsored her family’s first flight and luxury stay, calling it her proudest life achievement.(X/@Unishexxx)

Taking to X, Akanksha Rani wrote,“Today is the most special day for me. I made my mom, dad, little sis have their first flight and five-star stay, sponsored by my company. I could see that proud feeling and confidence in their eyes and trust me, no matter I am last at this race of success, but I won.”

Alongside her words, she posted a photograph holding Air India flight tickets inside the plane.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts with love

The post has already attracted more than 40,000 views, with many moved by her touching gesture.

One user commented, “Proud moment indeed, Akanksha. This is truly priceless and such a beautiful achievement. Huge congrats. Moments like these, seeing the pride in your parents’ eyes, are far more valuable than any paycheck.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations. Such a proud moment. Happy for you.” Someone else remarked, “This is the best feeling, Akanksha. Congrats and wishing you more success.”

Messages of admiration continued, with one user noting, “Congratulations, such a proud moment for them.” Another said, “That’s fantastic. Best wishes. Everyone should fly.”

One particularly emotional response read, “Enjoy with family, Akanksha, and be happy always.” Another user echoed her own words, writing, “Last line is just priceless. I hope I would be able to write this in my life too – no matter I’m last at this race of success, but I won.”

Others kept it simple yet heartfelt: “That’s the best feeling for real,” while another said, “Congrats. Wishing you all the happiness.”