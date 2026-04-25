Who is Ashley Gonzalez? Houston police fire officer over 'disgusting, unacceptable' racist rant

The department said she was relieved of duty immediately after the incident surfaced, and an internal investigation was conducted “as fast as legally possible” under civil service laws.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) has terminated Officer Ashley Gonzalez after a viral social media video showed her making racist remarks. HPD confirmed on Friday that Gonzalez is “no longer an employee of the department,” adding that it holds officers to the “highest standards of integrity and conduct.”

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Viral video sparks investigation In several clips shared on Instagram, Gonzalez was seen speaking to the camera while seated in a car, using derogatory remarks and a racial epithet about African-Americans while talking about an incident took place when she wasn't on duty. She reportedly said that she "felt good" about making racist remarks against Black people.

She said, “The amount of times that I will always and forever say that I f-----g hate n******. Oh my god I f-----g I f-----g hate c*****. Like I hate y'all like you like I don't f-----g know We were slaves isn't that I don't give a f--k n***** like for a f-----g reason you guys were f-----g slaves.”

Gonzalez is also heard admitting on another video that she targeted African-Americans using her position as a law enforcement officer.

Initially, Gonzalez was placed on leave and required to surrender her badge and firearm while the department verified the video and conducted its investigation.

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Zero tolerance stance and possible next steps City officials backed the decision to terminate Gonzalez, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward racism in public service. Houston Mayor John Whitmire described the remarks as “outrageous and reprehensible,” supporting the department’s swift action.

Police Chief J. Noe Diaz Jr. also strongly condemned the conduct, stating, “The behavior exhibited by Ashley Gonzalez was abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable,” adding that it is “deeply disturbing and has no place in law enforcement or in our community.”

However, according to the City of Houston, under Texas law, dismissed officers can appeal their firing before a civil service commission, which has the authority to review disciplinary actions and, in some cases, reinstate employees.