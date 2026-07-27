Who is Elijah Bieniemy? Chilling details out as Eric Bieniemy’s son booked into custody after Mia Bieniemy shooting

The son of Eric Bieniemy, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after police were called to the scene regarding a shooting involving the coach's wife.

Elijah Bieniemy arrested after her mother was shot at their Virginia home. (@MySportsUpdate)

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According to records from the Loudon County jail, 27-year-old Elijah Bieniemy was booked at 2:41 a.m. on July 27. Police arrived at Eric Bieniemy's residence around 7:30 p.m. in response to a report of a woman being shot.

They located an adult woman with multiple gunshot wounds and promptly transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for serious injuries.

The sheriff's office has not disclosed the identity of the shooting victim. Nevertheless, ESPN has reported that the victim is Mia Bieniemy.

Also Read: Eric Bieniemy’s wife and kids: All we know about Chiefs coordinator's wheel-bound son amid Mia Bieniemy shooting tragedy

Elijah Bieniemy arrested on firearm charges

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday morning, USA Today journalist Ayre Pulli reported that police have charged Elijah Bieniemy with three offenses related to shooting incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday morning, USA Today journalist Ayre Pulli reported that police have charged Elijah Bieniemy with three offenses related to shooting incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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“BREAKING: Elijah Bieniemy, the son of Eric and Mia Bieniemy, has been charged with three felonies, per sources: • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony • Malicious wounding • Discharging a firearm within a building,” Pulli stated on X. “Bieniemy was arraigned early Monday morning.”

Elijah Bieniemy sent to Loudoun County Adult Detention Center

He has been admitted to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is currently being held without the possibility of bond.

According to investigators, the case is still under investigation; however, they do not consider there to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Kansas City Chiefs issues statement

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The Chiefs issued a statement suggesting that they are "aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family," yet they did not disclose further details.

Eric Bieniemy is currently in St. Joseph, Missouri, participating in the Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western State University.

Earlier this year, he returned to Kansas City to assume the position of offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, a role he previously held from 2018 to 2022.

Prior to rejoining the Chiefs’ coaching staff, he had coaching stints with the Washington Commanders, UCLA Bruins, and the Chicago Bears.