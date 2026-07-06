Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend? Everything to know about his relationship with Isabel Haugseng Johansen

Erling Haaland is one of the biggest names in football, but away from packed stadiums and goal celebrations, he keeps his personal life largely out of the spotlight. The Manchester City and Norway striker has been in a long-term relationship with fellow Norwegian Isabel Haugseng Johansen for several years. The couple first knew each other as teenagers in their hometown of Bryne, Norway, before their friendship later turned into a relationship. Today, they are raising their first child together while continuing to keep much of their family life private despite Haaland’s global fame.

Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend? All about Isabel Haugseng Johansen (Erling Haaland/Instagram)

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Isabel Haugseng Johansen comes from Bryne, a small town in southwestern Norway, the same place where Haaland grew up. Like him, she spent her early years playing football and developed through the youth setup at Bryne FK.

While Johansen did not pursue a high-profile professional football career, the sport remained a major part of her life. In recent years, she has built a strong social media following, where fans regularly follow her lifestyle and travel updates. She has also become a familiar face at many of Haaland’s matches and major football events.

Johansen drew attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup when she was spotted supporting Norway from the stands. One of her matchday outfits, featuring a Haaland jersey with a cowboy-inspired look during Norway’s Round of 16 game against Senegal in Texas, received widespread attention online. Haaland himself reacted to the post by commenting, “Yeeeehaw!”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Brazil or Erling Haaland’s Norway? Either exit will hurt FIFA World Cup 2026 indescribably How did Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen meet? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Brazil or Erling Haaland’s Norway? Either exit will hurt FIFA World Cup 2026 indescribably How did Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen meet? {{/usCountry}}

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Although many people learned about their relationship only after Haaland became a global football star, the pair actually knew each other long before that.

Both grew up in Bryne and spent time at the same football club during their teenage years. However, they did not start dating while growing up. According to reports, their relationship began around 2021 after Haaland had already moved abroad and established himself in European football.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Haaland revealed that Johansen was the one who first reached out.

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“She sent me a message. But she played for the same club I played for, Bryne. So she checked me out, I didn’t check her out.”

The striker shared the comment with a smile during the interview, giving fans a rare glimpse into how their relationship started.

Also Read: Is Neymar injured? Know reason why Brazil star is not playing against Norway in the World Cup

Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen parenthood

The couple entered a new chapter of their lives in December 2024 when they welcomed their first child, a son. They have chosen not to reveal his name publicly.

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Haaland later spoke about how becoming a father changed his daily life and mindset. In an interview with Sky Sports, he explained that parenthood helped him switch off from football when he returned home.

“I’ve never felt better than now. And to be honest, with a kid, it makes me even better because I actually disconnect more than ever. I don’t think of football at all.”

Despite living in the spotlight, Haaland and Johansen continue to keep their relationship private, focusing on family life while supporting each other through football’s biggest moments.