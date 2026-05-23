Who is Jaxson Dart's girlfriend Marissa Ayers? All on New York Giants star's dating life

Jaxson Dart’s relationship entered the spotlight earlier in 2026 after he and his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, officially confirmed they were dating through an Instagram post. The New York Giants quarterback first sparked dating speculations in October 2025 after being seen with Ayers at a Halloween party.

Jaxson Dart is dating model and influencer Marissa Ayers.(Jaxson Dart/Instagram)

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The rumors gained further traction when Ayers was later spotted alongside Dart’s mother, Kara Dart, during the Giants’ game against the New England Patriots in December 2025, before she eventually shared photos with Dart on Instagram in January 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Dart’s girlfriend is a social media influencer, model and ring girl who went viral on social media after Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's boxing match in July 2025, as per PEOPLE. Marissa Ayers’ childhood and academics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dart’s girlfriend is a social media influencer, model and ring girl who went viral on social media after Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's boxing match in July 2025, as per PEOPLE. Marissa Ayers’ childhood and academics {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a TikTok video posted in January 2025, Marissa Ayers shared that she is originally from Georgia and has relocated 17 times throughout her life. She also revealed that her parents separated when she was in sixth grade and mentioned having an older sister whom she described as being the complete opposite of her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a TikTok video posted in January 2025, Marissa Ayers shared that she is originally from Georgia and has relocated 17 times throughout her life. She also revealed that her parents separated when she was in sixth grade and mentioned having an older sister whom she described as being the complete opposite of her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also shared with her TikTok followers that she spent a large part of her childhood competing in gymnastics, staying involved in the sport for 11 years. She later transitioned to cheerleading during her high school years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also shared with her TikTok followers that she spent a large part of her childhood competing in gymnastics, staying involved in the sport for 11 years. She later transitioned to cheerleading during her high school years. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Donald Trump makes bizarre 'legs like tree trunks' remark about Jaxson Dart at NY rally: 'Not a good thing for women'

According to her LinkedIn profile, Marissa Ayers pursued her college education at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, studying public relations and advertising before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication in May 2025.

Ayers’s profession and content creation journey

It was during her college years that Marissa Ayers began gaining popularity on social media, as she built a TikTok following by posting content about her life and experiences as a college student.

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She began working as a ring card model for Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s boxing promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, in May 2025, according to her TikTok posts.

The social media influencer later went viral in July 2025 during the Taylor-Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Also read: What is Jaxson Dart net worth? A look at Giants QB contract, salary and earning in 2025

The Giants quarterback’s girlfriend has been active as a content creator on TikTok since March 2018 and later expanded to Instagram in March 2020. At the time of writing, she has built a following of around 1.6 million on TikTok and nearly half a million followers on Instagram.

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She has collaborated with several major brands, including Revolve, Ariana Grande Fragrances, SKIMS, L'Oréal and Lancôme. Her social media content mainly focuses on lifestyle themes, featuring popular formats such as “Get Ready with Me” videos and “Day in the Life” vlogs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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