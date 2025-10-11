Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

What is Jaxson Dart net worth? A look at Giants QB contract, salary and earning in 2025

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 06:44 pm IST

As Jaxson Dart emerges as a star quarterback for the New York Giants, discussions around his 2025 net worth intensify.

Jaxson Dart salary and net worth: Sports fans and pundits are discussing Jaxson Dart's 2025 net worth because they want to know how the rising football star has accumulated his wealth. Dart has established himself as one of college football's most promising quarterbacks through impressive performances and expanding corporate alliances.

Jaxson Dart's coach Brian Daboll said he still had a lot to learn, but was growing every day.(Getty Images via AFP)
Jaxson Dart's coach Brian Daboll said he still had a lot to learn, but was growing every day.(Getty Images via AFP)

The rookie quarterback for the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart, has made an immediate impression both on the field and with the salary cap. Since becoming the team's starter after being selected in the first round of the draft, he has put on an incredible show that has included both expensive errors and exciting plays. Although his debut has been thrilling, the Giants' heavily invested rookie deal, which is fully guaranteed, has put a lot of pressure on him.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / What is Jaxson Dart net worth? A look at Giants QB contract, salary and earning in 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On