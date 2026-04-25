Who is Jermod McCoy? 4 things to know about the talented Tennessee cornerback

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy was not picked in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Though the speculations around his draft were viral, the player went unsold. According to ESPN.com, McCoy was the best player available for the first day of the draft.

Glimpse of previous seasons

Jermod McCoy goes unpicked in first round of 2026 NFL Draft despite strong 2024 season and high expectations(Instagram)

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McCoy entered the draft conversation following a productive 2024 season with the Tennessee Volunteers football. He started all 13 games and recorded 44 tackles (26 solo), four interceptions and nine pass breakups, finishing with 13 passes defended. His performances earned him All-SEC recognition along with All-American honours that placed him as one of the best defensive backs in his class.

Career and injury setbacks

However, his draft status has been impacted by a torn ACL in 2025. The player who was expected to be a first-round pick went unsold. Before Tennessee, McCoy was a player of the Oregon State Beavers football team, where he made his college debut in 2023. As a freshman, he played 12 games and recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups, showing early consistency at the college level.

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{{^usCountry}} Across his college career, McCoy has appeared in 25 games, registering 75 tackles, six interceptions and 16 pass breakups, maintaining a steady defensive output. His 2024 season remains the primary reference point for scouts evaluating his potential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across his college career, McCoy has appeared in 25 games, registering 75 tackles, six interceptions and 16 pass breakups, maintaining a steady defensive output. His 2024 season remains the primary reference point for scouts evaluating his potential. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Personal life at a glance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personal life at a glance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Born on August 16, 2005, in Texas, McCoy developed through Whitehouse High School before college football. Off the field, he maintains a private profile. He is the son of Kaneshia Brown and Jason McCoy and has a sister, Krystina. There is no verified public information regarding his relationship status. The 20-year-old cornerback is a rising talent in American football. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on August 16, 2005, in Texas, McCoy developed through Whitehouse High School before college football. Off the field, he maintains a private profile. He is the son of Kaneshia Brown and Jason McCoy and has a sister, Krystina. There is no verified public information regarding his relationship status. The 20-year-old cornerback is a rising talent in American football. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Future ahead {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Future ahead {{/usCountry}}

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With further rounds left, McCoy is still on the list as a high-upside defensive prospect. The final draft outcome will depend on how teams assess his recovery and readiness to play the upcoming season.

By Roshan Tony

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