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Who is Jermod McCoy? 4 things to know about the talented Tennessee cornerback

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy goes undrafted in 2026 NFL Draft; here’s a look at his stats, background, family and what lies ahead

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 05:45 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy was not picked in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Though the speculations around his draft were viral, the player went unsold. According to ESPN.com, McCoy was the best player available for the first day of the draft.

Glimpse of previous seasons

Jermod McCoy goes unpicked in first round of 2026 NFL Draft despite strong 2024 season and high expectations(Instagram)

McCoy entered the draft conversation following a productive 2024 season with the Tennessee Volunteers football. He started all 13 games and recorded 44 tackles (26 solo), four interceptions and nine pass breakups, finishing with 13 passes defended. His performances earned him All-SEC recognition along with All-American honours that placed him as one of the best defensive backs in his class.

Career and injury setbacks

However, his draft status has been impacted by a torn ACL in 2025. The player who was expected to be a first-round pick went unsold. Before Tennessee, McCoy was a player of the Oregon State Beavers football team, where he made his college debut in 2023. As a freshman, he played 12 games and recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups, showing early consistency at the college level.

With further rounds left, McCoy is still on the list as a high-upside defensive prospect. The final draft outcome will depend on how teams assess his recovery and readiness to play the upcoming season.

By Roshan Tony

 
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