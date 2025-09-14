Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Behren Morton throws 4 TD passes in unbeaten Texas Tech's 45-14 victory over winless Oregon State

AP |
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 07:20 am IST

LUBBOCK, Texas — Behren Morton threw four touchdown passes, J’Koby Williams had a scoring catch and a run and and No. 21 Texas Tech beat Oregon State 45-14 on Saturday night in a weather-delayed game.

Play was stopped for 2 1/2 hours just 2 1/2 minutes into the game.

Cameron Dickey added a short TD run to help the Red Raiders improve to 3-0 for the first time in coach Joey McGuire’s four seasons.

Oregon State's Maalik Murphy threw touchdown passes in the waning minutes to Bryce Caufield Karson Boschma. The Beavers are 0-3 for the first time since 2011.

Morton’s TD passes were 38 yards to Coy Eakin, 61 yards to Caleb Douglas, 30 yards to Williams and 23 yards to Terrance Carter.

Tech led 28-0 at halftime.

Eakin’s score came on the third play after play resumed following the delay.

Upton Bellenfant kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Oregon State: The Beavers have lost 18 straight on the road against ranked opponents since beating No. 19 UCLA in September 2012.

Texas Tech: Morton played three periods for the first time this season. He has 852 yards passing and 11 TD passes heading into Big 12 play.

Oregon State: At No. 4 Oregon next Saturday.

Texas Tech: At No. 20 Utah next Saturday.

