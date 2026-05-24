Who is Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone? All on Green Bay Packers star's married life

Jordan Love has entered a new chapter in life as the Green Bay Packers quarterback welcomed his first child with wife Ronika Stone, stepping into parenthood last month. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Rayna Capri Love, through a joint Instagram post.

Jordan Love married Ronika Stone in July, 2025. (Jordan Love/Instagram)

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They celebrated their daughter completing her first month since birth in the update. The duo shared several photos, including Ronika Stone in the hospital with Rayna and Love holding the newborn beside her crib.

Stone captioned the post, "A full month with our little ray of sunshine. Rayna Capri Love thank you for making our family whole, you are our everything.”

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{{^usCountry}} Love and Stone had been together for several years before entering this new chapter, eventually getting married in July 2025. However, many fans may still be unfamiliar with Stone’s personal life and background. Ronika Stone childhood, career and family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love and Stone had been together for several years before entering this new chapter, eventually getting married in July 2025. However, many fans may still be unfamiliar with Stone’s personal life and background. Ronika Stone childhood, career and family {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Born on June 7, 1998, Ronika Stone grew up in the San Jose, California area and later graduated from Valley Christian High School. She comes from a strong athletic family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on June 7, 1998, Ronika Stone grew up in the San Jose, California area and later graduated from Valley Christian High School. She comes from a strong athletic family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stone is a professional volleyball player who majored in journalism while playing middle blocker for the Oregon Ducks women's volleyball. During her college career, she set program records for highest career hitting percentage (.336) and most block assists (429). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stone is a professional volleyball player who majored in journalism while playing middle blocker for the Oregon Ducks women's volleyball. During her college career, she set program records for highest career hitting percentage (.336) and most block assists (429). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After graduating, Stone continued her professional career with Volero Le Cannet in France, Puerto Rico’s Las Pinkin De Corozal, where she wore No. 10 like her better half, and later competed in the Athletes Unlimited league. On Oct. 3, 2023, she was also announced as a signing for San Diego Mojo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After graduating, Stone continued her professional career with Volero Le Cannet in France, Puerto Rico’s Las Pinkin De Corozal, where she wore No. 10 like her better half, and later competed in the Athletes Unlimited league. On Oct. 3, 2023, she was also announced as a signing for San Diego Mojo. {{/usCountry}}

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Her father, former NFL lineman Ron Stone, played for teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders before retiring in 2006 after two Super Bowl appearances with Dallas.

Also read: Is Stefon Diggs' next move finalized? Ex-Bengals star makes big claim after WR's social media hint

Her sister Ronna was involved in track and field, while her brother RJ also pursued football as a linebacker for the Washington State Cougars football.

Stone’s viral moments that brought her into spotlight

Stone went viral in January, 2021 after she and Jordan Love’s mother, Anna, were spotted sitting together in the last row during a Green Bay Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Photos of the moment quickly spread online and soon turned into a meme among fans.

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In January 2024, Love’s partner once again went viral after mocking Dallas Cowboys fans following the Green Bay Packers’ upset victory.

She shared a video showing empty seats after many Cowboys supporters left early and joked on Instagram, “What happened?! I thought we were Dem Boyz?”

Also read: 'Aaron Rodgers deal will fail…': Steelers accused of ignoring much better QB option

Apart from her viral moments online, Stone also drew attention in June 2020 when she spoke at a Black Lives Matter march held weeks after the killing of George Floyd.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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