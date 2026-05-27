Who is Josh Jacobs rumored girlfriend, ‘Ash Kash’? 5 things to know about model amid RB's arrest

The arrest of former Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs on domestic abuse allegations has sparked a lot of interest in his personal life. Jacobs faces five charges, including three counts of domestic abuse, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said.

Influencer Ash Kash (L) and Josh Jacobs (R).(Ash Kash and Josh Jacobs on Instagram.)

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As the news broke, there was a massive interest in model and Instagram influencer Ash Kash, who was rumored to have been dating the former RB. Kash, who was last reported to have been dating Caleb Williams, was linked to Jacobs in January this year. However, there is no confirmation that the two are dating. No details have been released regarding the alleged victim.

The rumors about Josh Jacobs and Ash Kash first surfaced on January 22 when Jacobs posted a Snapchat video holding hands with Ash Kash at a beach. But, since then, the duo has not made any public comments confirming their relationship.

In this article, we will look at Ash Kash and the rumored links with Josh Jacobs.

Who Is Ash Kash? 5 Things To Know About Her

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{{^usCountry}} She is from Chicago, Illinois: Ash Kash is originally from Chicago, Ilinois. She rose to fame for her viral social media content related to lifestyle, fashion and beauty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is from Chicago, Illinois: Ash Kash is originally from Chicago, Ilinois. She rose to fame for her viral social media content related to lifestyle, fashion and beauty. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Was Linked With Caleb Williams: Ash Kash first became news in the NFL circuit after she was linked to Caleb Williams. Though both never confirmed a relationship, Kash attended a Chicago Bears game at the Soldier Field and posted photos mirroring William's celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Was Linked With Caleb Williams: Ash Kash first became news in the NFL circuit after she was linked to Caleb Williams. Though both never confirmed a relationship, Kash attended a Chicago Bears game at the Soldier Field and posted photos mirroring William's celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As speculation grew, she called out the social media account behind the rumors as “weirdos.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As speculation grew, she called out the social media account behind the rumors as “weirdos.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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