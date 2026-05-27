Josh Jacobs arrested in domestic abuse row; here are the five charges against Packers RB

The Green Bay Packers had long faced concerns about how the offense would cope if star running back Josh Jacobs was ever unavailable, especially after he established himself as a key figure in the backfield over the past few seasons. Josh Jacobs arrested and booked into jail. (AP)

Now, those fears may have become reality after reports surfaced that Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges connected to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman shared what appeared to be a copy of the charging document, which listed accusations including battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

“BREAKING: Josh Jacobs has been arrested and booked into jail on five charges,” his tweet read.